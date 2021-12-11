Day After Cremation, CDS Rawat & Wife's Ashes Immersed in Haridwar by Daughters

Scores of political leaders including Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge had paid their respects on Friday at Rawat's residence, where the late CDS's mortal remains were kept before the funeral

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and National Security Advisory had paid tribute to CDS Rawat and the 12 other deceased on Thursday, 9 December, at the Palam Airbase in Delhi, where the mortal remains of the deceased had been airlifted from Sulur.

The lone survivor of the crash, Group Captain Varun Singh, remains in a critical condition and is under treatment at Command Hospital in Bengaluru.