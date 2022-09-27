Dalits in MP Face High Number of Caste Atrocities, Often for Trivial Reasons

Around 20 cases of atrocities against Dalits are registered on an average daily, in MP.
A 35-year-old Dalit man, Hallu Ahirwar, was allegedly attacked by an axe, abused, and thrashed by Rohit Singh Parihar and two others for merely sitting on a chair on 24 September in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district. He is currently in hospital undergoing treatment.
A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, and other sections of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
Ahirwar told The Quint,
The data also says that out of the total 2,64,698 cases that were pending trial at the beginning of 2021, only 10,223 cases were disposed off by the courts, resulting in only 3.8 percent of the cases reaching conclusion.
A month ago, a teacher in MP's Singrauli district allegedly thrashed a class 12 Dalit student for sitting in the first row. The teacher also hurled casteist slurs against her and banged her head with a book, after which she was rushed to a hospital.
Following the incident, a case was lodged and the teacher was suspended.
According to the latest report of the NCRB, Madhya Pradesh registered the highest rate of crimes against the Scheduled Castes in 2021 with 63.6 cases per 1 lakh population.
Activists and Dalit leaders claim that the decreased fear of law is one of the main reasons why incidents of atrocities against Dalits keep happening in the state. Sunil Astay, the state president of Azad Samaj Party, said,
Anand Rai, another Madhya Pradesh-based Dalit rights activist, claimed that the law is not being implemented and that the society harbours ideas of high and low as far as caste is concerned.
