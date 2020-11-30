Dalit Farm Worker Beaten To Death Over Matchbox in Madhya Pradesh


Both the accused have been arrested and booked for murder and also under provisions of the SC/ST Atrocities Act.
A Dalit farm worker was beaten to death in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, for refusing to give a matchbox to the accused, to light cigarettes, according to a report by NDTV.

180 kilometres away from Bhopal, the incident took place in Karod village, where the 50-year-old Lalji Ram Ahirwar, was resting in an agriculture field when the accused beat him with sticks over an argument on borrowing a matchbox, according to the police.

“Yash Yadav and Ankesh Yadav attacked Lalji Ram Ahirwar with sticks for denying a matchbox. He got severely injured. He was admitted to Guna district hospital but died of his injuries,” additional Superintendent of Police, TS Baghel, told NDTV.&nbsp;

Both the accused have been arrested and booked for murder under Section 302 of the IPC and also under provisions of the SC/ST Atrocities Act.

The state government has approved financial assistance of Rs 8.25 lakhs to the family of the victim, NDTV also reported.

(With inputs from NDTV, New Indian Express)

