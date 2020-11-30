Dalit Farm Worker Beaten To Death Over Matchbox in Madhya Pradesh

Both the accused have been arrested and booked for murder and also under provisions of the SC/ST Atrocities Act.

A Dalit farm worker was beaten to death in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, for refusing to give a matchbox to the accused, to light cigarettes, according to a report by NDTV.

180 kilometres away from Bhopal, the incident took place in Karod village, where the 50-year-old Lalji Ram Ahirwar, was resting in an agriculture field when the accused beat him with sticks over an argument on borrowing a matchbox, according to the police.