‘Carry Bamboo Sticks To Strike Back’: Ghosh To BJP Bengal Workers

In addressing the rally, the Medinipur MP insinuated that once the BJP claims power in the state, many TMC leaders will be arrested. The Assembly election is due in the state in April-May next year.

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief, Dilip Ghosh alleged on Wednesday, 25 November, that the party workers were attacked on their way to rally in Birbhum district by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers. He asked the BJP party workers to carry bamboo sticks to “strike back when needed".

"Our party workers who were coming to attend the meeting were attacked by the Trinamool Congress. BJP activists are not born to get beaten. I urge the party workers not to come out on the streets empty-handed. Carry a bamboo stick to strike back when needed," he said to PTI.

Ghosh said to PTI that BJP has had a history of struggle and asked workers to continue the fight, “The BJP has a history of struggle for which the party has reached to this position now.”

The MP alleged that West Bengal needs a change of guard in 2021 as the state is failing its people, and BJP coming to power will keep the people in peace, "Many bomb manufacturing units were unearthed and terrorists were arrested from Birbhum district. The situation here now is the same as used to be in Kashmir," Ghosh said.

"In 2021, change has to come in the state. On that day, the Trinamool Congress workers who are now inflicting torture on people will not find any way to escape. If there is no change, then torture by the TMC will reach such heights that people will not be able to stay here," Ghosh said to PTI.

The BJP president of West Bengal has claimed that the funds sent by the Centre for the people in the state are being looted by TMC leaders, and also alleged that since the state police will not be permitted to man polling booths, which are being supervised by central forces, it will give locals an opportunity to peacefully cast their votes, reported PTI.