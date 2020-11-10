‘TMC Ate All Our Food’, Accuses Bengal BJP at Dilip Ghosh Event

The food was being prepared for a rally by Ghosh in Bengal’s Haldia town. The Quint Dilip Ghosh warned TMC supporters that they would suffer broken ribs, head and will be sent to the crematorium at a rally in Haldia on 8 November. | (Photo: IANS) Politics The food was being prepared for a rally by Ghosh in Bengal’s Haldia town.

All battles in Bengal, political or otherwise, will always boil down to food, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) have proved just that. The fight over food was taken a little too far in the Haldia town of the East Midnapore district in the state, where BJP workers have alleged that TMC supporters "ate all the food" that was being prepared for a rally by state President Dilip Ghosh in the area.

The BJP has alleged that Trinamool supporters attacked a worker's house where food was being prepared for the rally and ate most of the food before BJP workers could arrive, reported The Hindu. “We had decided that more than 100 people will have lunch at the house of Indrajit Rana, one of our key party functionary. But suddenly a group of TMC goons barged into the house, beat up our supporters and ate most of the food,” Nabarun Naik, BJP district president of Tamluk organisation district told the paper.

"We went to attend the meeting of Dilip Ghosh. After the meeting was over, a supporter of TMC's Aizul Rahman attacked me. They kidnapped us and forcefully asked us to drink alcohol and even beat us up. We had to be rescued later," a BJP worker told India Today. The BJP has filed a complaint with the police alleging that Azizul Rahaman, a TMC councillor in Haldia, was behind the attack. Rahaman, however, has denied having anything to do with the incident.