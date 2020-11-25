Will Ensure TMC’s Victory Even If Arrested: Mamata Dares BJP     

Calling the BJP, ‘the biggest curse of the nation’ and a ‘garbage of lies’, the WB CM said that the party rakes up the Narada (sting operation) and the Sarada (scam) to intimidate TMC leaders whenever election arrives. PTI quoted her further adding:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit out the BJP on Wednesday, 25 November, stating that she was not afraid of the BJP or its agencies. Banerjee was addressing a major rally in Bengal’s Bankura, kicking off her election campaign ahead of the state Assembly election that will be held in April- May.

Mamata Banerjee also reportedly accused the BJP of trying to poach TMC MLAs by attempting to bribe them. Without naming anyone, she further stated that some people are acting as fence-sitters who are under the illusion that the saffron party might come to power in the state.

"They are calling TMC workers and offering money. They are saying, we will give you 2 crore, come over. They are telling an MLA, I will give you 15 lakh now, 15 lakh later. Is this a political party? They are a disgrace," said Banerjee, reported NDTV.

Referring to the recent Bihar elections, the WB CM said that even RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav has been put behind the bars but still he ensured his party's good performance. “The victory of the BJP (in Bihar) is through manipulation and not through popular mandate,” she reportedly added.