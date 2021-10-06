Car Was Attacked With Sticks & Swords, Alleges BJP Leader in 2nd Lakhimpur FIR

Jaiswal, in his complaint, has alleged that the convoy of cars had been attacked by sticks and swords, and that the protesting farmers had dragged his friend Shubham Mishra and the driver Hariom out of the car.

The BJP leader said that he had managed to flee from the car amid the violence, and had later learnt from social media that Hariom and Shubham Mishra had been killed in the attack.

The FIR has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapons), 336 (endangering others' lives), and 302 (murder).