'What Permission? Not Being Allowed to Exit Lucknow Airport': Rahul Gandhi

Lakhimpur Kheri Live Updates: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, 6 October, arrived at Lucknow airport, accompanied by party leaders Bhupesh Baghel, Charanjit Channi, KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala.
(Photo Courtesy: Pankhuri Pathak पंखुड़ी पाठक/Twitter)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who en route to Lakhimpur Kheri, arrived at Lucknow airport on Wednesday, 6 October, asked: "What kind of permission I have been granted by UP Government? These people are not letting me go out of the airport."
The UP government had earlier in the day granted permission to Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and three others to visit Lakhimpur Kheri, after having originally denied them the same.
From Lucknow, Gandhi, accompanied by Bhupesh Baghel, Charanjit Channi, KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala, intends to travel to Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the families of the victims of the 3 October incident.
Meanwhile, MoS Ajay Mishra - whose son Ashish Mishra has been accused of mowing down farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri - was spotted by ANI visiting the ministry of Home Affairs. As per NDTV, he also met with Home Minister Amit Shah.
Uttar Pradesh government has given permission to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and three others to visit Lakhimpur Kheri
Aam Aadmi Party workers, on Wednesday, protested outside Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh over Lakhimpur Kheri violence
UP government has also permitted all those who want to visit Lakhimpur to do so in groups of five
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has reached the Lucknow airport, says, "What kind of permission I have been granted by UP Govt? These people are not letting me go out of the airport."
"We want to go in our car (to Lakhimpur Kheri) but they (police) want to take us in their vehicle. I asked them to let me go in my personal vehicle. They're planning something. I'm sitting here," Gandhi was quoted as saying.
Gandhi further asked police officials present at the airport, "under which rule are you deciding how I'll go? Just tell me the rule."
Rahul Gandhi is leading a delegation of the Congress party to meet the kin of the farmers who died in the Lakhimpur Kheri unrest on Sunday.
ADG, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar has according to ANI said:
Further, Kumar said that the police will conduct a detailed investigation in the case, and no accused will be spared.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Lucknow airport, accompanied by party leaders Bhupesh Baghel, Charanjit Channi, KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala.
Aam Aadmi Party workers, on Wednesday, protested outside Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh over Lakhimpur Kheri violence. The police is reported to be using water cannon to disperse them.
MoS Ajay Mishra - whose son Ashish Mishra has been accused of mowing down farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri - was spotted visiting the ministry of Home Affairs. As per NDTV, he also met with Home Minister Amit Shah.
The Uttar Pradesh government has given permission to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and three others to visit Lakhimpur Kheri, ANI reports.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 06 Oct 2021,01:39 PM IST