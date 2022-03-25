Birbhum Violence: Calcutta High Court Orders Transfer of Investigation to CBI

Charred bodies of eight people were recovered from Rampurhat in Birbhum district after nearly 10-12 houses were set ablaze, the police said.
(Photo: PTI)
The Calcutta High Court said on Friday, 25 March, that it was ordering the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the case regarding the massacre in the Birbhum district of West Bengal, during which at least eight people were charred to death in retaliation for a local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader's murder.
A Bench of Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj passed the order, saying, "We direct the state government to forthwith hand over the investigation to the CBI. We also direct state authorities to extend full cooperation to the CBI in carrying out the investigation," Bar and Bench reported.
Several petitions had been filed against the formation of an SIT by the West Bengal government, arguing that it would serve as a "slave" of the administration, and had already made several contradictory statements.
(With inputs from Bar and Bench.)
