Birbhum Violence: Newlywed Couple Was Home for Festival When Burnt Alive

Lily Khatun and Kaji Sajidur Rahman.
(Photo: Sourced by The Quint)
The charred bodies of eight people were recovered on Tuesday, 22 March, from Bogtui village in Birbhum's Rampurhat in West Bengal. Villagers allege that these victims were burnt alive when miscreants set several houses on fire in retaliation to the killing of Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Sheikh.
Among the eight people who died were newlyweds Lily Khatun and Kaji Sajidur Rahman. Khatun, 18, had married Rahman, 22, at Birbhum's Nanur in January this year.
Rahman's father Kazi Nurul Jamal tells The Quint that the last time he spoke to his son was on Monday afternoon and everything was "absolutely fine."
After that, there was no news of him.
Jamal had tried calling his son several times the next day after Mohim's mother asked him about his whereabouts. No one answered the phone. Moments later, he found out on the news that they had died in a fire.
Alleging foul play, Jamal demanded a "proper investigation" and "adequate punishment" for "those behind the murder of his son and daughter-in-law."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)