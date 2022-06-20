Cable Cars Carrying 15 Stuck Mid-Air in Himachal's Parwanoo, Rescue Ops Underway

At least 15 tourists were stranded mid-air in two cable car trolleys due to a technical glitch at Parwanoo Timber Trail in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, 20 June.

A rescue operation is underway at the site. Seven of them were rescued within a couple of hours, Parwanoo Deputy Superintendent of Police Pranav Chauhan said. Four of them are still stuck in the car.

Another cable car trolley has been deployed to rescue the stranded passengers. Visuals from the site showed the passengers being rescued using a rope.