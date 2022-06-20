Cable Cars Carrying 15 Stuck Mid-Air in Himachal's Parwanoo, Rescue Ops Underway

A cable car trolly carrying tourists got stuck mid-air at Parwanoo Timber Trail in Himachal Pradesh.
(Photo: Video screengrab)
At least 15 tourists were stranded mid-air in two cable car trolleys due to a technical glitch at Parwanoo Timber Trail in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, 20 June.
A rescue operation is underway at the site. Seven of them were rescued within a couple of hours, Parwanoo Deputy Superintendent of Police Pranav Chauhan said. Four of them are still stuck in the car.
Another cable car trolley has been deployed to rescue the stranded passengers. Visuals from the site showed the passengers being rescued using a rope.
"A total of 15 persons were stranded in two cable cars. Four people in the uphill trolly and 11 in the downhill trolly. So far, seven people have been rescued. NDRF team will reach the spot shortly, Airforce is on alert," Onkar Chand Sharma, Principal Secretary, Disaster Management, told news agency ANI.
The technical team of the Timber Trail operator has been deployed and a police team is also monitoring the situation, Varinder Sharma SP, Solan said.
A passenger, who shot a video from the car earlier, recorded versions of the stranded persons as they expressed unwillingness to be rescued using ropes.
"I am a patient of sugar and have a kidney problem. They are saying they will help us climb down with ropes. We are not capable of doing that. We are older people," a male passenger stuck in the car said.
"I am a patient of sugar and blood pressure. I am very scared. I have a problem in my knees also. I can't climb down," a woman said.
The incident comes just months after three people died in a similar incident that took place in Jharkhand's Trikut hills on 11 April.
Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur took to Twitter to say that he was en route to the spot.
"Rescue operations underway at Parwanoo Timber trail. I am enroute to the spot. The authorities are at the spot and I am sure all stranded passengers will be rescued with the help of the NDRF," he tweeted.
