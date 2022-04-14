Jharkhand Cable Car Accident: Ropeway Staff Saved 11 Lives by Risking Their Own

As the long rescue operation for the deadly cable car accident in Jharkhand finally comes to an end, a heart-warming account of selflessness in the face of disaster has come to light. Some ropeway employees saved 11 passengers' lives by risking their own, and were honoured by Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for their aid.

"We climbed a tower with the help of a rope tied to a tyre. The cabin car was still 20 metres away. There was no other facility, we had to swing on the rope and reach the cable car. We opened the gate and then helped the passengers who were stuck with a safety belt. We tied the rope with a tyre and used it to get them down. We were not sure whether we could manage this or not. But we gathered courage and went on," staff person Govind Singh said.