'Top Maoist Leader, Wife Arrested': But Who Are Prashanth Bose & Sheela Marandi?

Prashanth Bose, also known as Kishan Da, one of the top brass of CPI (Maoists), was arrested, along with his wife Sheela Marandi, on Friday, 12 November, sources have told The Quint.
(Photo: Screenshot/Twitter)
Prashanth Bose, also known as Kishan Da, one of the top brass of CPI (Maoists), was arrested, along with his wife Sheela Marandi, on Friday, 12 November, sources have told The Quint.
Bose is 75, reportedly unwell and was believed to be operating from the forests of Saranda in Jharkhand.
But who is he? And who is Sheela Marandi? And why were they arrested?
The chief of Communist centre of India (MCCI) before it decided to unite with the CPI-ML and form CPI (Maoists), Bose is believed to be one of core ideologues under whose supervision the revolutionary forces were merged.
He is also reportedly an active member of the central committee, Politburo, Central Military Commission and functions as the secretary of Eastern Regional Bureau of the Maoists party.
Further, Bose is accused in connection with the murder of MP Sunil Mahto (2007) and Ramesh Singh Munda (2008).
Bose's wife Sheela Marandi was also among the top cadre, and the only female member with a say in the Central Committee of CPI (Maoists).
She had earlier been booked in 2006 in Odisha but was released from the Rourkela prison in 2016.
Sheela Marandi is believed to be known by various names in the central India.
(With inputs from Vishnukant Tiwari.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)