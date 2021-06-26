CPI (Maoist) Confirms Death of Two Top Leaders Due to COVID-19

The police official said the Maoist party's top leadership should take responsibility for the death of Haribhushan, Nandu, Soubrai and other leaders. He said the Maoist party leaders and members who were infected with COVID-19 were dying as they were unable to get proper treatment. The SP said the Maoist leadership was committing human rights violations by preventing the party leaders and members who were keen on leaving the party to avail treatment. The police appealed to the Maoists who are suffering from COVID-19 to surrender and seek better treatment. The official assured all possible help from the government to the surrendered Maoists.

Last month, Dakshina Bastar tech team commander Kursam Ganga alias Aithu alias Rammaiah died of COVID-19 while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Khammam. Meanwhile, Telangana police are urging Maoists to come back to mainstream life by leaving their arms behind. Ramagundam Police Commissioner V Sathyanarayana on Thursday met Madhuramma, in Peddapalli town. Madhuramma is mother of Mallojula Venugopal Rao, a top brass of CPI (Maoist) Party. The Commissioner enquired Madhuramma about her health and family condition. He said, "There is nothing that they can achieve through their ideology and violence. Leave the forests and come to public life. We will provide medical treatment for COVID-19." He added that the police and government is ready to rehabilitate them if they come back to public life.

(This story was published on The News Minute and has been published here with permission)