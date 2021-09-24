What Is Ailing Anti-Maoist Operations in Chhattisgarh in the Last Few Years?

There has been a serious decline in the quality of anti-Maoist operations in Chhattisgarh in the last two years, a review of the CRPF's Chhattisgarh-based units has revealed, according to The Indian Express.

Reason? The officers at the level of the commandant and second-in-command are either avoiding the operations or aren't actively participating.

However, in response to the report, a senior officer told The Quint, “It’s not that officers aren’t involved in the operations, but there might be some pullback due to the lack of intelligence. If there is solid intelligence, everybody is confident and ready to go. However, due to lack of intel, nobody wants to take the blame for the casualties, hence there is less involvement”.