Bus Ferrying Migrants From Delhi to Tikamgarh Overturns, 3 Dead 

On Tuesday, 20 April, a bus ferrying labourers from Delhi to Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh overturned at Jhorasi ghati in Gwalior district, The Indian Express reported. At least three people have been declared dead and seven are reportedly injured in the incident.

As per reports, the incident occurred at 8:30 am, when the allegedly drunk driver tried to navigate his way through the ghati.

After Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a week-long lockdown from Monday, 19 April, due to the rising COVID cases, an exodus of migrants – similar to last year’s – was witnessed in the national capital.