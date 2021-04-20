COVID-19: Amid Exodus, Delhi L-G Baijal Urges Migrants to Stay

Amid an exodus of a migrant workers from Delhi after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a week-long lockdown in the national capital till 26 April, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday, 20 April, took to Twitter to urge them to stay back.
Kejriwal had announced a partial lockdown in Delhi on Monday amid rising cases of COVID-19.
“You run Delhi with your hard work. This is your city,” Baijal said.
The L-G’s appeal comes amid a mass exodus of workers to their home states and crowding of bus and trains stations.
Despite Kejriwal asking workers to not leave Delhi, visuals emerging from bus stops in Delhi’s Anand Vihar and nearby areas show massive crowds waiting to return to their hometowns.
A daily wage worker heading towards Anand Vihar Bus terminal told The Quint that they are concerned that the government might extend the lockdown.
"If the government extends the six-day lockdown what will we eat? This is exactly what happened last time, and we don't want to walk all the way to our homes this time,” he said.
