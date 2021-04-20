COVID-19: Amid Exodus, Delhi L-G Baijal Urges Migrants to Stay

Amid an exodus of a migrant workers from Delhi after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a week-long lockdown in the national capital till 26 April, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday, 20 April, took to Twitter to urge them to stay back.

Kejriwal had announced a partial lockdown in Delhi on Monday amid rising cases of COVID-19.

“You run Delhi with your hard work. This is your city,” Baijal said.