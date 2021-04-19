‘Will Die Hungry’: Migrant Who Walked Home in 2020 Fears Lockdown

“I will have no option but to walk back home again,” laments 25-year-old Amit Shekhar, as one state after another announces measures that take after last year’s lockdown.

Employed as a cab driver, Shekhar had to walk for more than two days from Ghaziabad to Etawah, covering a distance of nearly 280 kilometres, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown in March 2020.

He had returned to Ghaziabad in late Match 2021, hoping to repay the debt of Rs 3 lakhs, that he had borrowed after his mother was diagnosed with cancer late last year.