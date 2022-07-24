6 Dead After Explosion Razes Building in Bihar's Chhapra, Rescue Ops On

Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-20196 Dead After Explosion Razes Building in Bihar's Chhapra, Rescue Ops On

A blast in firecracker factory in Bihar brings down 3-storey building killing six & trapping many under the debris.
The Quint
India
Published:

The firecracker explosion brought down the entire 3-storey building in Chhapra killing six people.

(Image: Accessed by The Quint)

Six people were killed after a house collapsed due to a blast in Bihar’s Chhapra on Sunday, 24 July.

The explosion occurred in Khudai Bagh village at around 10 am at the residence of a man who was in the firecracker manufacturing business.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, Santosh Kumar, Superintendent of Police in Saran said, “Six people dead after a house collapsed due to a blast in Chhapra. Efforts are being made to rescue people trapped under the debris. We're investigating the reason behind the explosion. Forensic team and bomb disposal squad have also been called.”

(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)

