6 Dead After Explosion Razes Building in Bihar's Chhapra, Rescue Ops On

The firecracker explosion brought down the entire 3-storey building in Chhapra killing six people.
(Image: Accessed by The Quint)
Six people were killed after a house collapsed due to a blast in Bihar’s Chhapra on Sunday, 24 July.
The explosion occurred in Khudai Bagh village at around 10 am at the residence of a man who was in the firecracker manufacturing business.
Speaking to the news agency ANI, Santosh Kumar, Superintendent of Police in Saran said, “Six people dead after a house collapsed due to a blast in Chhapra. Efforts are being made to rescue people trapped under the debris. We're investigating the reason behind the explosion. Forensic team and bomb disposal squad have also been called.”
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)
