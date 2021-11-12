ADVERTISEMENT

Video of Explosion in Pakistan Passed off as Tripura Violence

The video is from 29 October when an explosion took place in Nazimabad in Pakistan's Karachi.

Divya Chandra
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
A video of an explosion that took place in Pakistan was used to falsely claim that the visuals are from Tripura.
i

A video showing injured people lying on the ground at a petrol pump is being shared to claim that the incident took place in Tripura in the backdrop of the recent violence in the state.

However, we found that the video is from 29 October when an explosion took place in Nazimabad in Pakistan's Karachi.

CLAIM

The claim criticises Tripura police and reads: "पुलिस डिपार्टमेंट हमारे देश का एक ऐसा डिपार्टमेंट है जो हमेशा अपने इंसाफ के लिए जाना जाता है जो ज़ालिमों को सज़ा और मज़लूमों को इंसाफ दिलाता है, लेकिन #त्रिपुरा पुलिस की वाहियात हरकतें पूरे देश के पुलिस डिपार्टमेंट के लिए शर्म की बात है।(sic)"

(Note: The videos in the links below may be distressing to some. Viewer’s discretion is advised.)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>You can view the archived version <a href="https://archive.md/VaIxQ">here</a>.</p></div>

You can view the archived version here.

(Source: Twitter/ Screenshot)

(Translated: Police Department is one such department of our country which is always known for its justice, which punishes the wrongdoers and gives justice to the oppressed, but the dastardly acts of #Tripura Police are a matter of shame for the police department of the whole country.)

The Quint received a query on the claim being made in the video on its WhatsApp tipline as well.

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

We divided the video into multiple keyframes using InVID and performed a Google reverse image search on them. The results suggested that the video is from Pakistan.

The search results suggested that the video is from Pakistan.

The search results suggested that the video is from Pakistan.

(Photo: Google/ Altered by The Quint)

Taking a cue from here, we searched on Google with relevant keywords that led us to a report by Pakistan-based media outlet ARY News published on 29 October. A video embedded in the article carried the viral visuals.

ARY News carried the viral visuals in an article published on 29 October.

ARY News carried the viral visuals in an article published on 29 October.

(Source: ARY News/ Screenshot)

The article mentioned that an explosion took place near a petrol pump in Karachi's Nazimabad that led to the deaths of at least four people with seven being left injured.

Further, a DAWN report stated that the explosion happened in the electric room of the gas station, attributing the information to DIG-West Nasir Aftab, who also said that the incident seemed to be an accident.

"Nazimabad SHO Ayazudin said that apparently it was a cylinder blast at Byco Pump in North Nazimabad’s Block-A," the report added.

Evidently, a video of an explosion that took place in Pakistan was used to falsely claim that the visuals are from Tripura.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

