7 Involved In Making Fire-Crackers Die In A Blast In Bihar's Bhagalpur

Bhagalpur: A volunteer near a damaged house after a massive explosion ripped through a three-storey building in Bhagalpur district on Thursday.
(Photo Courtesy: PTI)
Seven people were killed in an explosion in the Tatarpur area of the Bhagalpur district in Bihar on Thursday, 3 March, ANI reported.
"Prima facie it is coming to light that the family was involved in making firecrackers. 2-3 houses damaged. We are further investigating the matter," Subrat Kumar Sen, the District Magistrate of Bhagalpur said.
"We are in the process of recording the statement of the injured to find out the nature of explosives. We have also called the FSL team to collect the samples as well," he added.
The explosion occurred around 11:30 PM in the night, leading to the collapse of four houses in the area, with the sounds being heard as far as 15 km from the site.
The areas around Bhagalpur are believed to be the grounds for manufacturing bombs and firecrackers illegally.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Nitish Kumar to take stock of the situation. "The news of loss of life due to an explosion in Bihar's Bhagalpur is painful. I wish the injured a speedy recovery," he said in a tweet put out after the news of the explosion broke.
(With inputs from ANI and IANS.)