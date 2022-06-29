Trauma, Memories & Search For The Dead: Survivors Recall Kurla Building Collapse

The emergency room at Mumbai’s Rajawadi hospital has only 12 beds. While most are empty, 20-year-old Manish Yadav occupies one. Injury marks are scattered on his body – a gash on his leg, bruises on his face near the eye and his cheek, and a cut on his lip.

“We told the maalik (employer) multiple times that this building is not safe but he paid no heed,” said Yadav, a construction worker, as he recalled the horror of Monday night.

On Monday, 27 June, he sat at home – a dingy room on the third floor of the 'D' building in Naik Nagar Housing Society, a cluster of four buildings, in Mumbai’s suburban Kurla. Around 11.30 pm, the four-storey building where he lived with his 11 co-workers, collapsed.