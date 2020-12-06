Farmers’ Protest: It is Instagrammers Vs ‘Godi Media’

After what they call ‘a smear campaign’ against Shaheen Bagh protesters, lakhs of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the country have a clear strategy. They have stepped up their efforts to not let their dissent be misconstrued, misinterpreted or politicised by ‘Godi Media’ – an infamous term used to describe a group of mainstream TV news channels who, in the farmers’ opinion, report in a way which favours the central government.

The protests which initially sparked in Punjab in September didn’t receive much media viewership. And when they did, the ‘fabricated’ accusations against farmers were aplenty – of being ‘Khalistan supporters’ or being backed by the Opposition or being influenced by lobbyists and the ‘award wapsi returns gang’.