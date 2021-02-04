6 Feb ‘Chakka Jam’ Everywhere Outside Delhi for 3 Hours: Tikait

Speaking about the ‘chakka jam’ planned by farmers on Saturday, 6 February, Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Thursday, said that it would be held everywhere outside Delhi for a period of three hours.
Further, speaking about the international attention received by the farmers’ protests in recent days, with global celebrities such as Rihanna and Greta Thunberg tweeting ther support to the agitation, Tikait said, “There is no harm in Hollywood artistes supporting farmers' movement, I don't know them personally, but they are supporting without any expectation.”
He also said that if the Samyukta Kisan Morcha has thanked them for their support, the Kisan Union would do the same.
After scores of international personalities voiced their support in favour of the farmers’ movement, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Wednesday, 3 February said that it is a matter of pride for the movement. SKM also said that it’s unfortunate that the Centre failed to understand the pain of the protesting farmers.
BKU leader Balbir Singh Rajewal had announced at a press conference on Monday that farmers will hold a countrywide agitation on 6 February and would block roads between 12 pm and 3 pm. National and state highways will be blocked from 12 noon to 3 pm on Saturday, Yogendra Yadav reportedly said, according to ANI.
This fresh announcement came after the tractor rally on 26 January, during which violence ensued, in the light of which the march to the Parliament on Monday, Budget Day was cancelled.
(With inputs from ANI.)
Published: 04 Feb 2021,06:50 PM IST