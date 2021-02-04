6 Feb ‘Chakka Jam’ Everywhere Outside Delhi for 3 Hours: Tikait

Further, speaking about the international attention received by the farmers’ protests in recent days, with global celebrities such as Rihanna and Greta Thunberg tweeting ther support to the agitation, Tikait said, “There is no harm in Hollywood artistes supporting farmers' movement, I don't know them personally, but they are supporting without any expectation.”

He also said that if the Samyukta Kisan Morcha has thanked them for their support, the Kisan Union would do the same.