Centre Has Taken Steps to Make Farmers Self-Reliant: PM Modi

As the stand-off between the Centre and the protesting farmers intensifies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 4 February, said that his government has taken steps to make farmers more self-reliant.
Speaking at the inauguration of Chauri Chaura Centenary Celebrations via video conferencing, PM Modi said that farmers had an important contribution in the historic movement.
“Farmers have been behind the progress of the country. They also played important role in the Chauri Chaura struggle. In the last six years, steps have been taken to make farmers self-reliant. As a result of this, agriculture sector has grown even during the pandemic,” PM Modi said, as quoted by ANI.
“We have taken several steps in the interest of farmers. To make mandis profitable for farmers, 1,000 more mandis will be linked to e-NAM,” he added.
In the backdrop of the recent unrest in Delhi and the international condemnation over the government’s handling of the protests, PM Modi said that unity of the nation is of utmost priority to the government.
Commenting on the recently presented Union Budget 2021, PM Modi said that budgets by the previous governments had announcements which could not be fulfilled.
PM Modi’s comments come as several international personalities, along with the US State Department, have expressed concern over the alleged curbs on freedom of expression and internet ban at farmers’ protest sites in Delhi.
Earlier on Thursday, around 15 Members of Parliament (MPs) from 10 Opposition parties, who had reached the Ghazipur Border to meet farmers protesting against the new farm laws, were reportedly stopped by the police from meeting the farmers.
(With inputs from ANI.)
