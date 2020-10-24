BJP Leaders Slam Cong Over Its ‘Silence’ on Hoshiarpur Rape Case

On Saturday, 24 October, BJP leaders and Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Prakash Javadekar questioned the silence of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi over the incident of a six-year-old girl being allegedly raped, set on fire and murdered in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district on Thursday. “In the Hathras rape case, it seemed as though they were all going out for a picnic. The brother and sister pair ran towards the village. But why not in Hoshiarpur? Why not if it’s Rajasthan? The selective cry of outrage that the Congress party wants to show when it is elsewhere but not in their respective governed states, is completely exposed,” Sitharaman said, making a reference to Rahul and Priyanka’s visit to UP’s Hathras, to meet the kin of the Dalit woman who was allegedly gang-raped and murdered.

The minister was addressing the media at the BJP headquarter,s when she said that no rape should be politicised.

“Not a word from the tweet-friendly leader Shri Rahul Gandhi. No tweets on this (Hoshiarpur rape incident), no outrage on this and no picnic on this. A woman heads the party. Does this kind of selective outrage suits the stature of their party?” she questioned.

Prakash Javadekar Slams Congress Leaders

Sitharaman isn’t the only BJP leader attacking Congress. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar told ANI that the incident, that took place in Hoshiarpur’s Tanda, is “very shocking” and that Rahul should visit the area and take cognisance of the incidents happening in Punjab and Rajasthan. “Neither Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi nor Priyanka Gandhi visited family of the victim in Tanda. They don't pay heed to the injustice done to women in the states ruled by their party, but visit Hathras and other places for photo op with victim's family,” he added.

In the Hoshiarpur incident, the accused – Gurpreet Singh and his grandfather Surjit Singh – had been arrested on charges of murder and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, PTI reported.

Her half-burnt body was found in their Jalalpur village, police had said. The victim's father is a migrant labourer who was earning his living in the same village.