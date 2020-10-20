Outrage on Twitter Over Rape Threat to Vijay Sethupathi’s Daughter

Vijay Sethupathi announced he has backed out from '800', a biopic of Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan. Since Kollywood actor Vijay Sethupathi's Muttiah Muralidaran's biopic titled 800 was announced, the hashtag #ShameOnVijaySethupathi had been trending.

Several netizens came down heavily on a social media user who issued rape threats to actor Vijay Sethupathi’s minor daughter. This comes just hours after the actor announced that he has backed out from the movie ‘800’, a biopic on Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan.



Tamil Nadu police has taken cognisance of the matter and written to Twitter India seeking more details about the account user. DMK MP Kanimozhi demanded strict action against the social media user.

Several users shared the tweet, demanding that the person behind the handle be arrested and jailed.

The Twitter user, who goes by the name Rithik (Handle: @ItsRithikRajh), tweeted pictures of Vijay Sethupathi and his daughter and said the child needs to be sexually assaulted, “in order for her father to understand the difficult lives led by Tamils in Sri Lanka.”

DMK MP S Senthil Kumar tweeted, “Are they human beings? Kindly track this person and put him behind bars,” and tagged the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and the Chennai police’s official Twitter handles.

Singer Chinmayi also condemned the tweet and tagged the official Twitter handles of Chennai Police and the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Adyar.



“A Tamil man recording his difference of opinion. This is why many in this society stand in support of the predators. Is nobody in this system going to change this? A man who can say in public about raping a child is a criminal,” she posted.

“Why does this crappy society do this – watch silently when this happens? How are men raised to issue rape threats? Why is it when adults fight like hyenas, the women and children have to suffer? Shame on all of you who do it and those who watch and remain silent.” Singer Chinmayi Sripaada on Twitter

Twitter Suspends Account

After several users reported the account, the social media platform suspended the account.

The tweets posted by the user so far shows that the user is a habitual offender who has posted rape threats against several women on Twitter.



Actor Kasturi said the Twitter user had issued rape threats to her as well, in the past.