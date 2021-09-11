Assam, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Now Rupani in Gujarat – Another BJP CM Shown Exit

BJP central leadership has cracked the whip in yet another state, with Vijay Rupani becoming the latest chief minister to be shown the exit door in recent months after changes in Assam, Uttarakhand, and Karnataka.

Rupani steps down ahead of the Assembly elections in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state, scheduled for early next year.

His resignation closely follows that of BS Yediyurappa in Karnataka, Sarbananda Sonowal in Assam and the double exit in Uttarakhand of Tirath Singh Rawat and Trivendra Rawat.