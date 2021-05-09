New Assam CM: Why Did BJP Pick Himanta Biswa Sarma Over Sonowal?

The Bharatiya Janata Party high command has opted for a change of guard in Assam, picking Himanta Biswa Sarma over incumbent Sarbananda Sonowal as the new chief minister.

This announcement was made on Sunday 9 May after a week-long deadlock. On Saturday, the BJP top brass met both Sonowal and Sarma to resolve the impasse.

The decision is a curious one as Sonowal wasn't an unpopular CM like Trivendra Singh Rawat of Uttarakhand, who was replaced a few months back, or even CMs like Manohar Lal Khattar and Vijay Rupani who continue in office despite criticism. In fact, in terms of both governance and popularity, Sonowal was rated better than most other BJP CMs.

This story will try to answer two questions:

Why did BJP choose to replace Sonowal with Sarma?

What does this change mean for BJP at the Centre and in Assam?

There are three factors which contributed to Himanta's appointment.