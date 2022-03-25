Bill to Unify Delhi's Three Civic Bodies Introduced in Lok Sabha

Minister of State Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, introduced the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, in Lok Sabha on Friday, 25 March, even as the Opposition claimed that the move was beyond the legislative competence of the Parliament.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however, welcomed the introduction of the bill in the Lok Sabha and said it would strengthen the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The Union Cabinet had approved 'The Delhi Municipal Corporation Amendment Act 2022' on Tuesday, 22 March, which would create a unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi by merging the three existing municipal corporations.

Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Congress, and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) opposed the introduction of the bill.