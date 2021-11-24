Bill to Privatise Two Public Sector Banks To Be Introduced in Parliament

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Union Budget for 2021-22 had announced the privatisation of two public sector banks as part of the government's disinvestment drive to gain Rs 1.75 lakh crore in the current fiscal.

The Government of India is also slated to introduce 'The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021', which seeks to make “a facilitative framework for creation of official digital currency to be issued by RBI”. It also seeks to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India.

Another important bill to be introduced during the session is the Union government's new Personal Data Protection Bill, which has received widespread backlash, with members of the Opposition calling it "Orwellian" in nature.