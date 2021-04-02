Cryptocurrency Bill: Govt Pivoting From Ban Towards Regulation?

Stakeholders in India’s cryptocurrency ecosystem say there is a marked difference in their sentiments prior to 29 January and since 25 March – the start and end dates of the Budget session of the Parliament.

While fear of an impending ban on cryptocurrency trading and possession loomed large over the stakeholder community, it turned into relief and jubilation once the session ended without the Bill being introduced despite being listed.

Investors say, they see the delay in the Bill’s introduction as a positive signal because it means the government is taking its time to study the subject further rather than banning it outright, as provided in the 2019 draft of the Bill .

The fact that the government has not banned it is a huge positive in itself, stakeholders told The Quint.