Not All Banks Will Be Privatised: Sitharaman, Amid Bank Strikes

Sitharaman, on Monday, according to PTI, informed that the government will create a Rs 20,000-crore Development Finance Institution (DFI) to mobilise Rs 111 lakh crore required for funding of the ambitious national infrastructure pipeline. The Finance Minister, while unveiling the Union Budget 2021-22, had said that a professionally managed DFI will be created to “provide, enable and catalyse infrastructure financing”.

Approximately 7,000 projects have been identified under the NIP with a projected investment of Rs 111 lakh crore during 2020-25.