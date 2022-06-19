Agnipath Scheme: Ruling Allies Spar in Bihar; BJP Leaders Get CRPF Security

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bihar held the Nitish Kumar-led coalition government responsible for the "targeted attacks" against its leaders.

State BJP President Sanjay Jaiswal slammed the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) government for an "inadequate" effort to stop attacks by those protesting against the Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme that envisages recruitment of soldiers on a short-term contractual basis.

Based on reports received from central intelligence agencies, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) accorded additional security to the deputy chief ministers of Bihar and some MLAs on Saturday.

A VIP security cover of the CRPF has been provided for 10 Bihar (BJP) legislators, including Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi, state BJP president MP Sanjay Jaiswal, Bisfi MLA Haribhushan Thakur, and Darbhanga MLA Sanjay Saraogi. The Y category security cover will entail two-three commandos with the protectee, officials said, reported PTI.

Jaiswal and Devi’s houses and several BJP offices were vandalised by the protesters on 17 June.