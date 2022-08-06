ADVERTISEMENT

After Corruption Allegations by JD(U), RCP Singh Resigns From Party

Former Union Minister RCP Singh announced he is quitting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United).

Former Union Minister RCP Singh on Saturday, 6 August, quit Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United), hours after reports surfaced that the party has sought an explanation from him over allegations of corruption levelled by some unidentified workers.

Singh, a former national president of the JD(U) who had to give up his cabinet berth following denial of another Rajya Sabha term by the party, made the announcement at a press conference he convened at his paternal home in Nalanda district.

"The allegations are a conspiracy by those who envied my getting inducted into the Union cabinet. I would like to tell them that those living in glass houses must not hurl stones at others. I also hereby give up my primary membership of the party," he said.

