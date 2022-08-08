After RCP Singh’s Resignation, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Calls Party Meet on 9 Aug
Singh resigned hours after he was asked for an explanation over allegations of corruption.
Political turmoil churning in Bihar, with former Union Minister RCP Singh's resignation from the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United), hinting of a split between the National Democratic Alliance ally and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
A day after state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar stayed away from Sunday’s Niti Aayog meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he called a meeting of all JD(U) MPs and MLAs in Patna on Tuesday, 9 August.
Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MPs and MLAs have been asked to gather in Patna as well on Tuesday.
As per media reports, for most JD(U) MLAs, a split with the BJP and a subsequent tie-up with the RJD, Congress, and the left front is preferable over mid-term elections, fuelling further speculations.
Skipped Meetings
Kumar’s absence from Sunday's Niti Aayog meeting, however, was not the first sign of his discontent with the Union government. In fact, this was the fourth such meeting that Kumar has skipped.
On 17 July, Nitish Kumar did not attend a meeting of all chief ministers called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
On 22 July, Kumar skipped the farewell banquet hosted by Modi for outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind.
On 25 July, though he had backed Droupadi Murmu as president, he stayed away from the swearing-in ceremony too.
Sunday’s meeting was the latest snub.
Meanwhile, former Union Minister RCP Singh quit the Kumar’s JD(U) on Saturday, hours after he was asked for an explanation over allegations of corruption levelled by unidentified workers.
Singh, a former national president of the JD(U), who had to give up his Cabinet berth following denial of another Rajya Sabha term by the party, made the announcement at a press conference he convened at his paternal home in Nalanda district.
Asked whether he now intended to join the BJP, the JD(U)'s alliance partner to which he has been accused of having grown too close, Singh said he has not yet made up his mind.
'All Is Well’: JD(U) National President Lalan
Furthermore, on Sunday, JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan said that it will not join the Union council of ministers again, but rejected speculations of a rift with ally BJP asserting “all is well.”
Lalan, seen as a front runner by some for a ministerial berth from the JD(U) after RCP Singh's resignation, clarified that the party is not willing to have any representative in the Union Council of ministers.
The JD(U) leader also made light of RCP Singh's exit and said, "He may have left the party only yesterday. But for long his body was in the party and soul elsewhere,” Lalan said, hinting at Singh's closeness to the BJP.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.