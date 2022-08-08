After RCP Singh’s Resignation, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Calls Party Meet on 9 Aug

Meanwhile, former Union Minister RCP Singh quit the Kumar’s JD(U) on Saturday, hours after he was asked for an explanation over allegations of corruption levelled by unidentified workers.

Singh, a former national president of the JD(U), who had to give up his Cabinet berth following denial of another Rajya Sabha term by the party, made the announcement at a press conference he convened at his paternal home in Nalanda district.

Asked whether he now intended to join the BJP, the JD(U)'s alliance partner to which he has been accused of having grown too close, Singh said he has not yet made up his mind.