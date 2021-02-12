Bhima Koregaon Malware Plant: Can We Fight Such Cyber Attacks?

You should have updated versions of an antivirus and must perform a deep scan of the computer regularly, update your software etc – these are all part of good cyber hygiene. But, even the latest versions of Microsoft or Adobe software will have some vulnerabilities.

As we understand, cyber attackers are always working on finding vulnerabilities. That’s why they often succeed in discovering vulnerabilities before the manufacturers of the software and use it for their benefit. Even the latest version of a software may not have all the protections.



One has to be extremely vigilant about what emails one clicks on, what files we click or download. Even if one is getting an unexpected email from a known source, one should call up that person to check whether he or she has sent an email and then click on it.

One has to be very careful with emails and attachments. That’s the only thing I can say to protect computers.