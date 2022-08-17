Bhim Army Chief Stopped at Jodhpur Airport on His Way To Meet Dalit Victim's Kin

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad.
(Photo: Altered by Arnica Kala/The Quint)
Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad was stopped by the police at the Jodhpur airport on Wednesday, 17 August, while on his way to Rajasthan's Jalore to meet the family of a Dalit boy who died allegedly after being beaten up by his school teacher, officials said.
"He has been stopped at the airport and (is) being talked to in the lobby," a police official said.
The official added that Aazad has been stopped from travelling to Jalore.
Indra Meghwal, a student of a private school in Surana village of Rajasthan's Jalore district, was allegedly beaten up by his teacher on 20 July for touching a drinking water pot. The boy succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Ahmedabad on 13 August. Jalore Police has taken the accused teacher into custody.
Additional police force has been deployed in the village, in view of the prospective visit of Bhim Army leaders.
Congress MLA Pana Chand Meghwal sent his resignation to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday, 15 August, saying that if he cannot protect the community, he does not have the right to remain a legislator.
“When we fail to protect the rights of our community and get them justice, then we have no right to remain on the post. After listening to my inner voice, I resign from the post of MLA, so that I can serve the community without any post,” he said.
Bahujan Samaj Party chief (BSP) Mayawati slammed the Ashok Gehlot-led government and demanded that President's Rule be imposed in the state.
12 Congress councillors in Baran Municipal Council on Tuesday, 16 August, sent their resignation letters to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, expressing anguish over atrocities against Dalits and backing party MLA Pana Chand Meghwal.
Further, Rajasthan Education Minister B D Kalla said that the state government was in the process of terminating the affiliation of the private school that the boy belonged to.
Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia remarked, "Incidents of Dalit atrocities have happened one after another in the last three-and-a-half years. This happens when the state government, chief minister are weak. The guilty must be punished at the earliest."
Rajasthan Commission for Scheduled Castes chairman Khiladi Lal Bairwa met the young boy's family and said, "It is an unfortunate and painful incident. On one hand, the country is celebrating Amrit Utsav, and on the other side, atrocities on Dalit are happening."
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, too, condemned the death of the child and said that the accused should be given the harshest punishment.
