Bhim Army Chief Stopped at Jodhpur Airport on His Way To Meet Dalit Victim's Kin

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad was stopped by the police at the Jodhpur airport on Wednesday, 17 August, while on his way to Rajasthan's Jalore to meet the family of a Dalit boy who died allegedly after being beaten up by his school teacher, officials said.

"He has been stopped at the airport and (is) being talked to in the lobby," a police official said.

The official added that Aazad has been stopped from travelling to Jalore.