‘Rs 150 Per Covaxin Dose Unsustainable’: Bharat Biotech on Pricing

Facing backlash over the pricing of its vaccine, Bharat Biotech, the manufacturer of Covaxin, on Tuesday, 15 June, said that the current price at which the vaccine is being supplied to the central government is not sustainable. A higher price for the private market is required to offset the costs, the company added.
While the company has kept 50 percent of its capacity reserved for the Centre's rollout, the other half is for state and private payers.
"In such a scenario the weighted average price of COVAXIN for all supplies realised by Bharat Biotech is less than Rs 250 per dose. Going forward, 75 percent of the capacity will be supplied to State and Central Governments with only 25 percent going to private hospitals," the Hyderabad-based company said.
Citing other examples, the company stated:
In April, the company had announced that it will sell the vaccine at Rs 600 per dose to state governments and Rs 1,200 per dose to private hospitals. This was slashed to Rs 400 per dose to states.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 15 Jun 2021,05:31 PM IST