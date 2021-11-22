Bengaluru Sees Very Heavy Rains, Severe Waterlogging Reported

As per alerts issued by the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), there were heavy rain alerts from 7.45 pm. In Bagalur, 74mm was recorded at 11.15 pm, 125mm at Kannuru in Bengaluru East, 125.5mm at Attur, 73.5mm at Sathanur. As of 10.15 pm, 128 mm of rain was recorded at Yelahanka. At 10 pm, in Chowdeshwari Ward, 127.50 mm was recorded. Before 10 pm, Jakkur saw 65.5 mm and Horamavu saw 73 mm.

As per the BBMP, Yelahanka Sector Joint Commissioner and other officials said safety measures are being carried out in Surabhi Layout and surrounding areas. Visuals showed that Manyata Tech Park in Nagawara near Hebbal had severe waterlogging.

Several residents of the city tweeted about the conditions of waterlogging in the city. According to reports, routes leading to the airport were also flooded.