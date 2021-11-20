At Least 17 Dead After Heavy Rains Lash AP; Sabarimala Pilgrimage Suspended

Commuters wade through a waterlogged area following heavy rainfall, in Krishnagiri district, Tamil Nadu.
(Photo: PTI)
At least 17 people have died and over 100 have gone missing after heavy showers lashed the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, NDTV reported.
Following incessant downpour in the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that a depression over the Bay of Bengal crossed the coast between the states of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh on early Friday, 19 November.
As per IMD's prediction, Tamil Nadu is set to witness heavy rains in isolated areas, which will be followed by a gradual decline in precipitation.
A woman sits on a chair outside her house in a waterlogged area following heavy rainfall, in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu.
Various areas of Cuddalore district are reeling under floods caused by heavy rains in the past few days, a report by The Hindu mentioned.
Around 11,000 people are living in relief centres and out of them, nearly 9,750 are reportedly in 11 centres in Cuddalore.
Further, a seven-member team, led by Rajiv Shukla, joint secretary and financial advisor National Intelligence Grid, Union Ministry of Home Affairs, will visit Tamil Nadu to assess the situation in the rain-affected areas.
60-year-old Padamavati was rescued by NDRF from Sevlimedu village following heavy rain in Kanchipuram district, Tamil Nadu.
In Kadiri town of Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district, three children and an old woman died after a three-storey building collapsed due to heavy rainfall on late Friday night, Circle Inspector Satyababu told news agency ANI.
Meanwhile, many people are reportedly stuck as the Swarnamukhi river near Tirupati is flooded.
Several roads have been damaged and the heavy rainfall has disrupted air, rail and road transport.
Amid the continuous rainfall in parts of Kerala and rising water levels in Pamba river, pilgrimage to Pamba and Sabarimala were prohibited on Saturday, 20 November, District Collector Divya S Iyer told ANI.
Later, the Pathanamthitta district administration permitted those devotees to Sabarimala who had already reached base camp at Nilakkal and were allowed in different batches.
(With inputs from ANI, NDTV, The Hindu)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)