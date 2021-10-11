'Being a Leader Doesn’t Mean Mowing Down People With Fortuner': UP BJP Chief

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Swatantra Dev Singh.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@swatantrabjp)
Uttar Pradesh (UP) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Swatantra Dev Singh on Sunday, 10 October, in reference to the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, said that being a political leader doesn't mean that one "mow down anyone by a Fortuner car".
Addressing BJP workers at the inaugural session of the state executive of the party's minority front in Lucknow, Singh said, “A tea seller, born in a poor family, became a CM, the PM of the nation. He said 'Na Khaunga, Na Khane Dunga'... Being a political leader doesn't mean that you loot, it doesn't mean that you mow down anyone by a Fortuner.”
Appreciating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi, Singh said, “PM Modi and Yogi constructed seven lakh homes in the state. Did anyone ask about votes and religion? Vaccines are being sent to other countries under PM Modi's leadership. The lives of people are transforming through gas, electricity connections and toilets which are being provided to them,” ANI reported.
