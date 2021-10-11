Transport, Shops Shut as Maharashtra Observes Bandh Over Lakhimpur Unrest

Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, a coalition between the Congress, the Shiv Sena, and the NCP, has called for a state-wide bandh on Monday, 11 October, in protest against the Lakhimpur violence that led to the deaths of four farmers on 3 October.
"I request 12 crore people of Maharashtra to support the farmers. Support means all of you join the bandh and stop your work for a day," state minister Nawab Malik had announced ahead of the bandh, NDTV reported.
Public transport is also likely to remain unavailable. “Our organisation and several other transport groups will be supporting the bandh," Rickshaw Panchayat functionary Nitin Pawar told news agency PTI.
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut observed on Saturday, 9 October, that the bandh had been called to raise awareness about the Centre's "anti-farmer" policies.
“Farmers are not alone in this fight and the process of showing solidarity with them must begin from Maharashtra,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
Heightened security arrangements have been made in Maharashtra ahead of the bandh.
Three companies of the State Reserve Police Force (SPRF), 500 Home Guard personnel, and 400 officers of Local Arms unites had already been deployed in the state's capital in the wake of the ongoing Navratri festivities.
Eight persons, including four farmers, were reported dead in Lakhimpur on 3 October. Unrest had ensued in the area after three protesting farmers had allegedly been run over by a convoy of cars, one of which was purportedly driven by Union Minister Ajay Teni Misra's son, Ashish Misra.
The minister's son was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday.
