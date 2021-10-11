Transport, Shops Shut as Maharashtra Observes Bandh Over Lakhimpur Unrest

Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, a coalition between the Congress, the Shiv Sena, and the NCP, has called for a state-wide bandh on Monday, 11 October, in protest against the Lakhimpur unrest that led to the deaths of four farmers on 3 October.

"I request 12 crore people of Maharashtra to support the farmers. Support means all of you join the bandh and stop your work for a day," state minister Nawab Malik had announced ahead of the bandh, NDTV reported.