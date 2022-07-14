Family Requests Release of Assam Student Jailed Over Alleged Pro-ULFA Post

“I do not know what she wrote exactly but she keeps writing on Facebook. But we know that she is not connected to any anti-national group or the ULFA. My father is a daily wager, we are going through a very hard time,” he said.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the lines written by Barshashree "were an implicit endorsement of the ULFA-I" and pointed towards a larger “criminal conspiracy” and “intent to wage war against the Indian government.”

The lines of the poem cited in the FIR are ‘Swadhin xurujor dixe akou ekhuj, Akou korim rashta druh’ (One more step towards the independent sun, we will continue to be seditious).