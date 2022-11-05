Who Killed Sudhir Suri? Gangster Landa 'Takes Credit', Multiple Theories Emerge

What has made the murder of Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri particularly shocking is the manner in which it took place in full public view in a crowded area in Amritsar and in front of several police personnel, including a high ranking police officer.

According to reports, an additional DCP was also present at the spot besides the police security detail assigned to Suri, when the shooting took place on 4 November.

Suri, according to a 2020 report by Kamaldeep Singh Brar in The Indian Express, had been assigned 15 Punjab Police personnel in his security detail. He was murdered in near the busy Gopal Mandir in Amritsar.

So the main question that the Punjab police needs to answer is - how was Suri murdered despite having so much security?

The person who allegedly shot Suri, one Sandeep Singh Sunny, was nabbed from the spot itself. He is said to have had a shop near the Gopal Mandir where Suri was shot.

The motive, however, remains unclear.

There are several angles doing the rounds.