Total Ban on Firecrackers in Delhi-NCR Till 30 November: NGT

The tribunal has directed all states and Union territories to initiate drives to contain air pollution.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday, 9 November, imposed a total ban on the sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR from the midnight of 9 November to midnight of 30 November. "The direction will also apply to all cities/towns in the country where the average of ambient air quality during November (as per available data of last year) fall under 'poor' and above category," it said.

The tribunal has directed all states and Union territories to initiate drives to contain air pollution from all sources in view of the potential of aggravation of COVID-19, news agency PTI reported. "The cities/towns where air quality is 'moderate' or below, only green crackers be sold and the timings for use and bursting of crackers be restricted to two hours during festivals... as may be specified by the concerned state," NGT further said.

Steps Taken in Delhi, Mumbai and Haryana

On 5 November, the Delhi government had declared a ban on firecrackers in the national capital, with the decision being taken after reviewing the rising coronavirus cases. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and said: “Reviewed corona situation in Delhi and preparedness with Chief Secy, Health officials and all DMs. Corona cases have increased due to festival season and pollution. It was decided to ban crackers in Delhi.” He also said that the medical infrastructure will be ramped up.

Meanwhile, the Brihamumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday banned bursting of crackers in public and private places under its jurisdiction. The use of soundless crackers will be allowed between 8 pm and 10 pm only on Diwali, ANI reported.

The Haryana government, on the other hand, said the use of firecrackers will be allowed only between 8 pm and 10 pm on Diwali and Gurupurab, and 11:55 pm and 12:30 am on Christmas and New Year's Eve.