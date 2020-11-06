COVID-19: Karnataka Bans Use of Firecrackers During Deepavali

Karnataka government on Friday, 6 November banned the sale and use of firecrackers during Deepavali festival in the state. “… we have discussed this, and we have decided to ban bursting crackers during Deepavali. The government will be issuing an order soon. So, because of COVID-19 and other reason, this time around, we have banned the use of firecrackers,” Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa told reporters in Bengaluru. When asked what category of firecrackers will be banned, the Chief Minister said that the government has decided to ban all firecrackers.

Karnataka is the first BJP-ruled state issue such an order. So far, Rajasthan, Odisha, West Bengal and Haryana have banned the sale and use of firecrackers during deepavali.

His announcement comes days after Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar had said that meetings have been held with health experts, including members of the state’s COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), to take a decision on the matter. “Experts have suggested that firecrackers can badly impact the health of those who have already been infected by COVID and even to those who have not. However, I have asked them to further deliberate and submit a report soon. Based on their report, we will discuss the matter with the Chief Minister and take a call,” the minister had said. He added that those who have recovered from the virus will be vulnerable as their immunity and respiratory system will still be fragile.