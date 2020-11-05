Delhi Govt Bans Firecrackers Ahead of Diwali As COVID Cases Surge

Ahead of Diwali, the Delhi government on Thursday, 5 November, declared a ban on firecrackers in the national capital.

The decision was taken after reviewing rising coronavirus cases in Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and said: “Reviewed corona situation in Delhi and preparedness with Chief Secy, Health officials and all DMs. Corona cases have increased due to festival season and pollution. It was decided to ban crackers in Delhi.”