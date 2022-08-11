Bail Plea of Shrikant Tyagi, Who Assaulted Woman in Noida Society, Rejected

Shrikant Tyagi
(Photo: Facebook/Shrikant Tyagi)
A court in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, 11 August, rejected the bail application of purported Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shrikant Tyagi, who was arrested for threatening and assaulting a woman in a housing society in Noida last week.
Hearing in another matter under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) will be held on 16 August, news agency ANI reported.
Tyagi, who was absconding for almost three days after being booked, was arrested on 9 August.
Tyagi came under the scanner after a video of him misbehaving with a woman in Noida's Grand Omaxe housing society went viral, following her objections of his ground floor house encroaching upon the society premises.
While Tyagi was absconding after being charged under IPC Section 354 (assault or use of criminal force on any woman, intending to outrage), the Noida authority demolished the encroachment outside his house using a bulldozer on 8 August.
After Tyagi was arrested, he apologised for the incident and said that the woman is "like his sister." He was sent to judicial custody for 14 days on 9 August.
