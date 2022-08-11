Bail Plea of Shrikant Tyagi, Who Assaulted Woman in Noida Society, Rejected

A court in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, 11 August, rejected the bail application of purported Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shrikant Tyagi, who was arrested for threatening and assaulting a woman in a housing society in Noida last week.

Hearing in another matter under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) will be held on 16 August, news agency ANI reported.

Tyagi, who was absconding for almost three days after being booked, was arrested on 9 August.