Babul Supriyo To Meet TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee Today

Former union minister Babul Supriyo, who recently joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC), will be meeting TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday, 20 September.
Speaking about the 2024 elections, Supriyo said, “I want that the captain of our party Mamata Banerjee becomes the Prime Minister in 2024. Opposition plays an important role in a democratic system. Nobody can deny the fact that Mamata Banerjee is among the top frontrunners for the prime ministerial post,” news agency ANI reported.
Meanwhile, on Sunday, the BJP West Bengal unit claimed that Supriyo's resignation had no impact on the saffron party, while its leaders termed Surpiyo an 'opportunist' who joined the party before the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and left soon after being dropped from the union cabinet.
After joining the TMC, Supriyo had said, “I accepted the opportunity given to me by Didi and Abhishek. I left politics wholeheartedly and I am accepting the opportunity wholeheartedly. I met Abhishek Banerjee. The work to be done for Bengal was presented before me. I am excited. I want to work under the leadership of Didi. I will meet Didi on Monday,” ANI reported.
